Housing advocates call for expanded aid to those struggling to pay rent or find housing

Housing advocates from several organizations held a live online event today to highlight the challenges many renters face right now.

Several Mainers shared their stories of having no money for rent or being unable to find safe housing.

The pandemic has thrown a spotlight on some of the ways vulnerable populations have been underserved.

They called for a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, a cancellation of rent and housing for the homeless.

They also want the Maine Housing Authority emergency rent relief fund expanded.

Crystal Cron, President of Présente! Maine, led the discussion.

“The public health of our community depends on the health of the entire public. We need to protect all of us and ensure that the basic needs of our community are met during this public health crisis and always. Housing is the preventative medicine we need to keep our community safe in the next crisis. Let’s make sure we learn from this crisis and get people secure housing right now.”

