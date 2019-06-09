House lost due to fire in Orland

Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire in Orland just after 5 tonight.

It happened on the Castine Road.

We are told there was no one home at the time.

Officials say the home was new and is a complete loss.

"It was a relatively new house, and they do tend to burn pretty quickly,” says Asst. Chief Julia Gray of Orland Fire Dept. “A lot of construction nowadays is pretty lightweight. I think the biggest thing, and I always see it in these big fires is how important it was that we had mutual aid departments and that we have a really good working relationship, and the dispatch was able to get the resources we needed, moving early, so that we had plenty of resources on scene. That's really important."

The Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause.

