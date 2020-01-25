House in the Woods' Ice Fishing Derby raises money for veterans

Fishermen from all over the state came together in Great Pond Saturday morning.

It was all for House in the Woods' tenth annual Ice Fishing Derby.

For just a small five-dollar fee, people could compete to see who could catch the biggest fish.

There were three separate categories, with a special prize for each, but those feeling less competitive could take part in a raffle to win a wide variety of prizes.

All proceeds from the derby went towards House in the Woods, a program that helps veterans and their families.

Organizers and participants felt that events like this are crucial for both keeping the program going and bringing people together.

"It's just amazing, and we work with ten other organizations in the country,” says Paul House, the Exc. director of House in the Woods, “It's just been great to have these events like these to help us, because, without these events and the support, we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

"Working at the Maine Air National Guard, it's important for me to support the local community when it comes to raising money,” says Dave Kempton, a participant. “Especially for House in the Woods or a bunch of great causes, and then we get to see family, which is super nice, so it's always a good time."

Fishermen of all skill levels were encouraged to take part in the event.

Roughly four-hundred people were in attendance.

