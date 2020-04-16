House in Woods cancels upcoming veteran retreats due to COVID-19

Lee, ME (WABI)- Due to the pandemic, House in the Woods cancelled its upcoming spring and summer hunting and fishing veteran retreats.
The bad news is being balanced with a bright spot- the military retreat in Lee just received a sizeable donation to continue its programs.
House in the Woods was give 5-thousand dollars from Vista Outdoor, Inc. The global company makes outdoor recreational products.
They included the Lee non-profit in their annual corporate donations to veteran and youth-focused organizations.