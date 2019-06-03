House gives final approval to death with dignity bill by 1 vote

By  | 
Posted:

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) By only one vote, the Maine House of Representatives has given final approval to a death with dignity law for the state

The bill would allow patients with terminal illnesses and less than six months to live to ask for a fatal dosage of prescription drugs.

Physicians would also screen patients for conditions like depression that could impair judgment.

The bill would criminalize the act of coercing a person into requesting such medications.

The Senate could vote on this bill Tuesday.

 