House gives final approval to death with dignity bill by 1 vote

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) By only one vote, the Maine House of Representatives has given final approval to a death with dignity law for the state
The bill would allow patients with terminal illnesses and less than six months to live to ask for a fatal dosage of prescription drugs.
Physicians would also screen patients for conditions like depression that could impair judgment.
The bill would criminalize the act of coercing a person into requesting such medications.
The Senate could vote on this bill Tuesday.