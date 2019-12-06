Lawmakers react to articles of impeachment announcement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, prior to scheduled testimony from Constitutional law experts at a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"The President leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The President has engaged in an abuse of power undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said during a Thursday morning press conference.

Pelosi said President Trump's actions are against the vision of the founders of the United States.

President Trump said in a tweet Thursday morning the Democrats are seeking impeachment "over nothing".

"Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate," the President tweeted.

Once the articles of impeachment are complete, a majority vote in the Judiciary Committee will send the articles to a full House vote.

The announcement comes just one day after four law professors testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

