Border Patrol explorer program gets national attention

A program in Aroostook County that gives youth a chance to explore law enforcement is getting national attention.

There are 48 Customs and Border Protection Explorer programs throughout the nation.

As Ashley Blackford finds, one of those in Houlton was just awarded the Explorer of the Year.

A trip to Washington and national recognition is what Christopher Violette recently received. The Houlton high school student was just named the national Border Patrol Explorer of the Year.

"Out of an entire nation I was kind of surprised that I was the one who was picked," said Violette.

There are 48 explorer posts in the country and nearly 1000 explorers. Violette was selected out of all of those for this award.

"This past year we implemented a sector a Houlton sector explorer of the year program. I nominated CJ for that, shortly after that time frame came and went there was a national award nomination process and because CJ was the sector nominee we then nominated him for the national award and he's just a really great kid."

Mark Phillips is the Public affairs liaison for the Houlton sector. The Explorer program is a partnership between law enforcement and American's youth to teach them practical training and hands-on experience when it comes to protecting our nation's borders.

"The hope is that they have an opportunity to experience it get some of the training have a lot of exposure to what it is to have that as a profession and then make an educated decision either prior to college so they can direct their studies in that direction" said Phillips.

"The goal of us is to show us the opportunities that the border patrol has to offer us," Violette explained.

Violette's plan is to go into the Marine Corp after high school. Once he retires from that he is considering a career in law enforcement and being a border patrol agent is one of his top choices