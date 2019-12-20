Houlton woman facing drug charges after passing out in tanning bed

A Houlton woman who was found passed out in a tanning bed is now facing a number of drug charges.

Houlton Police say emergency crews were called last Friday night to Lisa's Hair Design.

We're told 32-year-old Ashley Belyea was in a tanning bed and wouldn't wake up.

They were finally able to get her to respond and check her over.

Police say they discovered a variety of drugs in the area.

Belyea's charged with unlawful trafficking and possession of several drugs, including heroin, meth and suboxone.