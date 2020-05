A Houlton man was taken to a hospital after his car ran into a moose on I-95 in Herseytown Township.

The crash happened around 2:30 Monday morning.

Officials with Maine State Police say 24-year-old, Andrew Hanning, was driving south when he hit the moose.

Authorities say Hanning lost control of his car and hit several trees in the median.

Police say Hanning sustained minor injuries.

The moose was killed.