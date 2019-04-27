Houlton man convicted on child pornography charge

A Houlton man was convicted of possessing child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Maine, 45-year-old Larry O'Neal of Houlton was found guilty Friday by a jury following a four-day trial.

We're told court records showed O'Neal was found with computer images of child pornography in January of 2018, after law enforcement searched his home.

O'Neal- a former U.S. Customs Agent- faces up to ten years in prison and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

o' Neil will be sentenced at a later time.

