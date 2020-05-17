Houlton man arrested after high-speed chase

According to State Police, a man from Houlton is facing charges after a high-speed chase on the Maine Turnpike Saturday afternoon...

43-year-old Michael Pierce reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and was taken to the Cumberland County Jail after troopers stopped his car in Falmouth.

Pierce was charged with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and operating after his driver's license was suspended.

Troopers tried to stop Pierce's car in Sabattus but he refused.

Pierce had two passengers in the North Carolina registered car who were not charged.