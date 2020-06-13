Houlton honors truck driver who passed with a truck parade

A parade of trucks drove down North Road in Houlton on Saturday to honor a truck driver who recently passed away.

Dana "Baby Boy" Bubar, passed away at the end of May and one of his wishes was to have a truck parade.

So, his family and friends did just that, alongside 85 total trucks.

A longtime friend said that they were happy to see everyone come out to honor his memory.

"It's humbling, it's very humbling and makes me proud, makes me proud that this still happens so people come together an and the trucking family is all of their own," said Lea Riley.

There was a graveside service after the parade at the Linneus Cemetery.