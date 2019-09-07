Houlton Rotary Club holds E-waste event

Computers and DVD players were just a few of the things that were recycled in Houlton on Saturday. Malcolm Randolph, a Rotarian with the Houlton rotary club, along with Aid for Kids, sponsors this event every year, and he explains why it is so important.

"Electronic waste is really quite toxic. A little fact that's unknown to most is that the old tube tvs on average have eight pounds of powdered lead in them and if that breaks down at the landfill or if that breaks down on the countryside, that lead leaches right into the ground and right into our water supply so that's a bad thing."

Randolph adds that they have been doing this for the last four years and each year, the pile of electronics they get, just gets bigger and bigger.

"The first year we did over 60,000 pounds. The next year we did over 70,000 pounds and last year we just fell shy of 100,000 pounds of electronics. That's almost 50 tons of electronics that are not going into landfills, not winding up on the side of the road and not going into woods and streams."

"Everyone spends a lot of money on electronics and then they don't want to get rid of it, they buy the new version and the old version sits in the closet, in the garage, in the basement and all that stuff could be processed and put back into manufacturing. For instance, one ton of copper out of power supply, circuit boards is equal to 20 tons of copper ore."

Both Randolph and Jacobs say that when they saw the cars arriving before they opened, they were ecstatic.

" I always joke we talk about our event being from 9 to 1 and our first car is at 7 and our last one is usually at 5 so even though we advertise 9 to 1 we tend to be here all day."

"Their rolling in early, every event is the same.

Randolph adds that they will be holding their next E-waste collection event the first Saturday after Labor day next year.