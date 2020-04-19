Houlton Humane Society encouraging people to adopt

The Houlton Humane Society says they have 20 cats in the shelter and currently 6 dogs. CJ Virgie, a manager at the Houlton Humane Society says it's a good time to adopt.

CJ Virgie says, "We feel that fostering or adopting at this time is the perfect time because people are home and have the time to put into a dog for instance. A dog needs a lot more attention and needs some training, the housebreaking if they are puppies or just basic manners, socialization and it's a perfect time."

Virgie says they sent over 3 dozen cats to a shelter in southern Maine that had a higher demand to adopt.

CJ Virgie says, "We were lucky enough to transport some down to the southern part of Maine, who normally does not have the overflow of animals, they are actually transporting in from other states and the northern part of Maine to help out. So we were able to send 40 cats down the first of the year, which was a huge help to us and we were allowed to take in more."

If you are looking to adopt, contact your local shelter.