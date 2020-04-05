Hotel donates rooms to healthcare workers

A Portland hotel is setting aside 50 rooms per night where healthcare workers can stay for free.

The Clarion Hotel is making them available for workers at Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital.

Under Gov. Janet Mills order suspending most lodging operations in the state, hotels are allowed to offer rooms for people doing essential jobs, like health care workers.

There will be a separate entrance to the hotel for the health care workers. They will use a separate elevator, and the available rooms are on two designated floors.

All housekeeping will be left outside of the room, so hotel employees won’t enter the room as they would normally.

The management company for the hotel said the goal is to cut down on commuting for health care workers and to provide a safe place for those who worry about possibly infecting their families.

"This is our home. This is where our hearts are. These are our neighbors, community members and family members working on the front lines here. You could call it kindness. For us it’s a privilege to be able to give back during this time," Olympia Hotel Management President Sarah Masterson said.

The hotel plans to keep the rooms available through at least the end of April.