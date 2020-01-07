Hospitals well-prepared for mass casualty incidents

Area hospitals went on alert after the first reports of the crash in Carmel.

In the event of a mass casualty incident, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor becomes the regional medical command center.

According to hospital officials, eleven patients were treated at EMMC, and two more were sent to nearby hospitals.

Hospital staff regularly train for an influx of patients like this and follow an emergency preparedness plan.

Dr. James Jarvis, Senior Vice President and Senior Physician Executive of EMMC said "We would've been ready and willing to accept more individuals and more serious injuries and we were prepared for that. We did make sure that we had operating rooms that were cleared in case we did have people that needed emergency surgery. Thankfully we did not need to do that."

Dr. Jarvis says he was pleased with the response time.

He says staff was fully prepared within 25 minutes of the first call.