Hospital officials urge people to get vital services like cancer screenings

Hospital officials are urging people to keep up with their health.

They are continuing to remind folks that despite the pandemic, services are available for them including cancer screenings.

At Saint Joseph Hospital in Bangor they say when it comes to colon cancer, for instance, preventative screenings can save lives.

Theresa MacDonald, RN, St. Joseph Hospital, explained, "They need to come in so we can find polyps if they have polyps, and remove them to prevent them from developing into a cancer, as opposed to letting that go and not coming in and missing colon cancer."

They want folks to know hospitals and medical facilities are working non-stop to keep things safe for patients.

They know some people may be feeling uncomfortable about going to see a medical professional at this time due to the coronavirus.

Calling and talking to your healthcare provider about these concerns is highly recommended.