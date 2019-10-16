Hospital officials say Larry Lord's condition has been upgraded

The LEAP, Inc. maintenance worker who was injured in the explosion that leveled the non profit's building last month has improved.

That's according to officials at Mass General Hospital.

Larry Lord is now in serious condition, an upgrade from the critical status he has been in for weeks.

Lord is credited with saving the lives of his coworkers by evacuating them just before the building exploded.

Lord suffered burns to more than half of his body along with other serious injuries.

Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell died in the blast.

Seven other firefighters were injured, and all but one have returned home.

Captain Scott Baxter is being treated at a rehab facility.