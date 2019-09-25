Hospital officials: No change in conditions of those injured in Farmington explosion

Hospital officials say the status of two of Farmington's firefighters remains the same today.

Fire Chief Terry Bell and Captain Scott Baxter are being treated for injuries from last week's explosion.

The blast destroyed the LEAP, Incorporated building on Farmington Falls Road, leaving one of LEAP's employees, Larry Lord, in critical condition.

Lord is being treated for extensive burns at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

Chief Bell is in fair condition while Captain Baxter is in serious condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland.