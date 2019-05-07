Hospital consolidation goes ahead

Mercy hospital received approval from the state to consolidate operations in one of its two locations in Portland.

Mercy Hospital wants to complete a $74.7 million project to consolidate at its campus on Fore River Parkway. The move would involve selling the hospital's 76-year-old facility elsewhere in Portland.

The hospital says the Maine Department of Health and Human Service’s approval means consolidation can move ahead.

It will complete final planning this year and is eyeing a two-year build that will begin in 2020.

