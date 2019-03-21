Hospital board votes to move forward with merger agreement

Northern Light Healthcare could soon have another hospital under its control.

The Northern Light Health Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to move ahead with plans to pursue a merger agreement with Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft.

Officials called the board's decision an important step in preserving access to quality healthcare across rural Piscataquis County.

The merger requires additional approvals by the Maine Legislature. If the agreement is ultimately approved, Mayo would become the tenth hospital of Northern Light Health.