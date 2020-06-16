Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County offering virtual support groups

Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering two online support groups, both free of charge.

One group is for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, and the other is a support group for caregivers.

The Grieving group will begin by the end of June.

The Caregivers group will be held on Fridays at 10 a.m., with a starting date to be determined by group size.

When somebody dies, there’s a hole left in your life,” said Jane Cornman, Bereavement Services Coordinator at Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County. “And it’s really important to understand how grief affects us, and that it's something that you can work through, and get back to a state of feeling healthy and normal, and whole again.”

Sessions will run between 60 and 90 minutes, are confidential.

They will be held via Zoom.

Hospice Volunteers will help guide anyone who is not familiar with Zoom.

To register, you can message Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County on Facebook.