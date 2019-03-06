Hope woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 crash that killed two

A Hope woman could serve up to 10 years in prison for manslaughter.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 35-year-old Danielle Ward pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, operating under the influence, felony driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ward was involved in a head-on collision in January 2017 that killed a Woolwich couple.

Police say a blood sample taken from Ward the night of the crash revealed she had drugs in her system.

She is expected to be sentenced in May.