Hope man sentenced for having sex with dog, videotaping it

A man from Hope has been sentenced for having sex with a dog and videotaping it.

28-year-old Nicholase Hill pleaded guilty last week to cruelty to animals.

He was given a one-year deferred sentence. During that time he has to have mental health counseling.

Hill also has to complete 60 hours of community service and can have no contact with dogs. Otherwise, he'll go to jail for two weeks.

Hill was arrested in August after the Knox County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a person who believed Hill had been having sex with his dog.

Court documents say a witness provided investigators with a video sent by Hill through Facebook messenger that showed the sex act.

