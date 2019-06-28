Hope man dies while fishing in Lincolnville

Authorities say a Hope man was fishing in Lincolnville today when he fell into the water and died.

Waldo County deputies were called to Norton Pond just before 11 Friday morning.

They found the body of 32-year-old Alan Bernardo in the pond.

They believe he was fishing from an elevated part of a structure alongside the road.

While police say it appears Bernardo's death was an accidental drowning, the Medical Examiner's Office will work to officially figure out what caused his death.