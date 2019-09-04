Hope man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly having sex with dog

HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man is free on bail after police say he had sex with a dog and videotaped the act.
According to Village Soup, 28-year-old Nicholase Hill was arrested last week and charged with cruelty to animals.
Court documents say the Knox County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a person who believed Hill had been having sex with his dog.
The affidavit says another witness provided investigators with a video sent by Hill through Facebook Messenger in which the sexual act is shown.
Hill is scheduled to appear in court later this month.