Hope man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly having sex with dog

A Hope man is free on bail after police say he had sex with a dog and videotaped the act.

According to Village Soup, 28-year-old Nicholase Hill was arrested last week and charged with cruelty to animals.

Court documents say the Knox County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a person who believed Hill had been having sex with his dog.

The affidavit says another witness provided investigators with a video sent by Hill through Facebook Messenger in which the sexual act is shown.

Hill is scheduled to appear in court later this month.