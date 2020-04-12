Hope for Kids Baskets makes annual Easter delivery

Julie Wortman and Theresa Makowski of Hope for Kids Baskets have been delivering gift baskets for kids dealing with mental illness for the past five years. This year however, due to concerns with COVID-19, they were not able to package the baskets themselves. Both say they will continue the movement to help the 1 in 5 children dealing with mental health issues, thanks to donations and support from the community. If you want to help for next year's baskets, you can contact Theresa on Facebook to donate money through Paypal or Venmo.

