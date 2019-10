All aboard!

Downeast Scenic Railroad is ready to ride the rails for their annual Pumpkin Train ride, and they'd like you to join them.

It's happening Saturday and Sunday, leaving from the Ellsworth depot.

The train will make a stop at a pumpkin patch where kids can pick a pumpkin they can decorate during the trip.

The Pumpkin Train will leave Ellsworth at 10am, 12:30pm, and 3pm.

You can buy tickets online at downeastscenicrail.org.