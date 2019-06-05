'Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs' with big smiles in Dover-Foxcroft

"It's a lot of excitement. You've heard about the old man in the sea. I'm known as the old man in the ponds."

James Ellis is the lead organizer for Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs in Piscataquis County. He's been helping with the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife program for twenty years.

"So we all collaborate together for the youth to come outdoors and have a good time fishing."

The event provides role models and helps teach kids important life skills like communication, responsibility, and patience.

Garrett Rogers is a 4th grader. "It's fun and when you cast it out and stuff it's kind of the waiting game."

"If it's sunny out or if it's cloudy where the fish are what they take in... There's a lot to it that they learn and it's getting them outdoors. " says Ellis.

Hailey Nutter says she had fun and enjoyed the day. "I learned how to cast off and reel in."

Over two days of fishing 80 kids got to try their hand at catching the sometimes elusive trout.

"A lot of people are catching fish over here so I moved over here. And then all the fish were over there so I moved over there." says Garrett.

Others like Hailey caught her 2 fish limit within minutes.

"It's just luck."

Garret says he employed strategy.

"It seemed to be that they didn't like the bobbers so the second I took it off the first cast I caught a fish."

"We clean them for the kids as you see." says Ellis. "We bag them on ice. Take it to the school, drop them off and then the kids can take them home."

Hailey says she know what she's doing with her catch. "I'm going to give it to my stepdad because he likes fish."