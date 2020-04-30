Honoring our heroes: First responders surprise health care workers in Pittsfield

First responders in the Pittsfield area took some time out of their morning to say "thank you" to their health care heroes.

Fire, EMS, and Police departments showed up to express their gratitude to workers at Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

Hospital staff lined up outside to watch them go by- most found out they were arriving just moments before they rolled in.

Staff say this is an emotional time for those on the front lines, and they're grateful to have all of the support.

"I saw tears in people's eyes. I saw smiles. I saw gratitude and I just saw pride,” said Terri Vieira, President of Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital. “I think our first responders across our country and across our state are really stepping up."

Hospital staff say they work so well with first responders. Their job is just as difficult and without them, they could not do the things they do.

