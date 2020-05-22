Honoring Maine veterans

Volunteers place thousands of American flags on the gravestones of veterans in Lewiston on Thursday.

In about an hour, the volunteers placed 7,500 flags at 13 cemeteries across the city.

There were more volunteers compared to years past. The wore face masks, brought hand sanitizer and maintained social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The volunteers said it did not take away from the emotion of remembering Maine veterans.

"It makes me feel proud that people still care and still remember the veterans and still can take time out of their busy days to help honor them by placing flags at their gravesites," Air Force veteran Rick Mercier said.

Maine passed a law in 2001 that requires municipalities to place American flags at each veteran's gravestone before Memorial Day.