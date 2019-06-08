Honoring Heroes Memorial 5K and 10K set for June 16

A 5K and 10K on the Bangor Waterfront next Sunday will remember the lives of Maine's fallen heroes and their Gold Star Families.

The Honoring Heroes Memorial 5K/10K offers a kids 1 mile fun run, 5K run or walk, 10K run, adaptive athlete, and virtual options.

This event is a part of the Service & Sacrifice Series Challenge.

Veterans and Active Duty personnel are encouraged to attend, either to walk, run, or line the finish with American flags.

This event is a fundraiser for the Maine Gold Star Family Memorial to be located in Augusta's Capitol Park.

To register for the event, please visit the following link: https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Bangor/HonoringHeroesMemorial.

To learn more about CompetitorME visit: http://www.competitorme.com/.