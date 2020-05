Honor Flight Maine is suspending trips due to coronavirus concerns.

This runs through August 31st.

According to their website, this decision is 'mandated' by the Honor Flight Network and the CDC.

The Honor Flight Network honors veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C to visit and reflect at their memorials.

Officials say if it's safe to do so, they are planning for September and October Honor Flight trips.

For more information visit - https://www.honorflightmaine.org/