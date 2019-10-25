Honor Flight Maine sends dozens of veterans to Washington, DC

It was wheels up for some military veterans Friday.

Honor Flight of Maine is taking 44 Maine veterans on a trip to Washington D.C.

The vets all served in either the Vietnam War, Korean War or World War II.

As part of their trip they'll visit memorials in d-c including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial which honors those who served and died in Vietnam and those service members still unaccounted for.

David Franclemont, Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Navy, said, "I think it's going to be hard for some of them. I know the Vietnam Wall is gonna be a little touch and go, but we'll be alright."

Earl Morse, Founder of Honor Flight Maine, said, "There's a reason why we're free, and to get these incredible men and women to their memorial, finally. There is no greater joy."

The veterans will spend much of the weekend in Washington before returning to Maine on Sunday.

