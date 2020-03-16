Homeless shelters need supplies, space as coronavirus concerns grow

Putting a plan in place for the homeless community.

That's what directors of shelters are working on as more cases of the coronavirus are confirmed.

We spoke with several shelters throughout the region.

Keeping the homeless safe is a job that changes around the clock on a normal day.

Adding a pandemic makes running a shelter overwhelming to say the least.

"It's pretty busy right now. We've had to make some tough choices," said Boyd Kronholm. Executive Director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

At the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, they're trying to figure out where their guests will stay should they become infected.

Currently, they have three people who were tested over the weekend out of precaution due to pre-existing conditions.

"We're waiting for their results back and we use our overflow tv room while they're waiting for their tests to come back, and we have a dedicated bathroom to them," said Kronholm.

The question is, where will people go if they test positive?

"We're working really closely with Shaw House and Hope House because if we have people who are testing positive, the city tells us they'll find us a place, but they're not responsible for running it," said Kronholm.

They need supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning products. They had to close their warming center. The group Hope for Homeless is providing 30 lunches for folks daily.

"The village, as we call ourselves, has rallied, and we're going to be doing it every day for them probably for at least 30 days until we know when the crisis is over," said Ann Sweeney.

In Waterville, the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter is also looking for donations. They rely heavily on community donors like the colleges which are currently closed. They also need space.

"There's still not a lot of space for people. We've literally broken down our office space furniture, we've taken the legs off it and moving it out of the way so we can create more flower space in case we need to begin isolation for guests," said Katie Spencer White, Executive Director.

While space isn't an issue for Tracey Hair, Executive Director of the four Shelters like Emmaus in the Ellsworth area said, "We have a shelter that we can use for isolation for guests."

They do need supplies, and they are short-staffed due to the flu, but they are still working to make sure their homeless community is taken care of.

"We've set up internet in guest's rooms so they can get the same information. They're scared, and they don't have the tradition family resources that we have when we go home," said Hair.