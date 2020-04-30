Area shelters taking every precaution to protect homeless community amid COVID-19

Officials at area homeless shelters say they have been preparing for a potential outbreak of coronavirus for about a month now.

That's now a reality at the Hope House in Bangor.

21 people have tested positive for the virus there.

So, what is being done to help those at shelters during this outbreak?

"Once you have a positive case, it's going to run pretty rampant even with what we're doing with some of the social distancing,” said Boyd Kronholm, Executive Director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. “We still have 18 to 25 guests here and 2 to 4 staff at any time. Once we get a positive case through the door, it's going to just be a matter of time."

Boyd Kronholm, Executive Director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter says they took quick action after learning about the COVID-19 outbreak.

In mid-March they shut down their warming shelter and cut the number of people living at the shelter.

Some decided to leave on their own due to the outbreak, others are still focused on getting off the streets – permanently.

"This past week we've already housed one, we have another going out today so the ones that are here are seeing that and they're working hard at staying on task,” said Kronholm.

Those staying at the shelter are advised to shelter in place. Kronholm says they're only heading out for essential travel such as work, housing, or medical appointments.

They're also screening everyone before entering.

"When someone first comes in they wear a face mask and they may go into isolation for a period of time. If they show no symptoms then they'll come back out into our community inside here. But, really we're trying to do similar things that people are doing in their own home,” explained Kronholm.

We spoke with Dr. Noah Nesin, PCHC's Chief Medical Officer Wednesday. He says those precautions are also in place at the Hope House in Bangor.

"Maintaining social distancing, promoting good hand hygiene, frequent cleansing of surfaces, etc. All the things we do for people in their personal life, we do in this setting as well to maintain safety and reduce the transmission of the virus,” said Nesin.

For a group used to having the freedom to roam, Kronholm says this time of physical distancing can be difficult for some, but they know it is what needs to be done to keep everyone safe.

"Even though they've been used to living in cramped quarters, the guests that we have here right now are able to spread out and they seem to appreciate that,” said Kronholm.

Kronholm says they have had a few folks try to come to the shelter from out of state by bus in the past couple weeks. However, they are trying to divert as many folks as possible.

They're encouraging those coming in to use resources at the Hope House to find other safe places to go.

There is a triage number available for folks to do that.

For more information visit: https://hopehouse.pchc.com/.

In the past few weeks, Kronholm says he's seen different community groups step up to help the transient population.

The Brick Church is providing a place for people to shower.

The City of Bangor has also placed a water fountain and portable restroom down near the waterfront.

