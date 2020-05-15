Homeless camps cleaned up thanks to two Bangor residents

A lot of the area along the Bangor waterfront where homeless people have been camping has been cleared out.

That's thanks to two Bangor residents.

Angela Eastman said, "Living down here, it's like living in the Twilight Zone. You wake up every day, and you wish you didn't."

Angela Eastman says she moved to Bangor from Harrison hoping for a better life with a good opportunity in sight.

"And then we got the COVID and the opportunity went down the drain," Eastman explained.

Now she says she's struggling to stay alive.

Eastman added, "Went from being a mom and a grandmother to this. Living in a tent with my boyfriend, trying to survive every day. Everybody's got their issues and problems. Don't look at us like we're dirty nasty people because we're not. We are humans. With this going on, this could be you tomorrow."

Eastman thanks to two members of the community, she's been able to get by. She said, "If it wasn't for them, we would die. We would die. We have nothing."

Robert Kearns, co-founder of 'The People,' said, "When I first came into this, I had a lot of different perspectives than I do now, and these are all my friends. We know them by name. We care. We lost someone the other day 50 feet from where you and I are standing. That hurts very much, and everyone here feels it."

Shannon Denbow and Robert Kearns say they're working to help the homeless population in Bangor through their program called 'The People' which they hope eventually becomes a non-profit.

Kearns added, "What happened is when the governor shut down the hotels, my one friend was just put out, because at that point, we didn't know that you could get a letter of homelessness, and it's hard to get to a health care provider at this point to get one, too." He added, "So, it's been a group effort, and he's moved into that camper, and then he's going to move onto an actual campground where they have all the facilities he needs, and then he's going to move into housing."

They say with the help of community donations, they've helped some of the people living outside find their way home. With the recent loss of a friend here to a suspected overdose, they're shifting gears to help those with substance use.

"Signs that are showing that there's a bigger problem than we thought and we are adding that to our program, big time."

Shannon Turner says the man who passed away was her boyfriend.

Turner explained, "It's kind of surreal. It's my first time really been down here. He didn't want me down here." She added, "He hated drugs. He was on suboxone, but couldn't get his prescriptions. He couldn't get to meetings."

"You don't choose it. You do not choose this. It chooses you. And unfortunately, it takes a lot of us and it took one of the best people I know."

Eastman explained, "I wish people would just stop looking down on us and realize that we are not dirt. We are not scum. We are just asking for a little bit of help."

Kearns said, "This is a time of healing. Forgiving. Second chances. Show that love in your heart. If your relative is down here, maybe we could figure out a way they couldn't be."

You can find more information about the group The People on Facebook.

Kearns says they have also donated a couple hundred face coverings for the homeless.