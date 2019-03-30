Home show returns to Bangor

Spring is here and that means that many homeowners are thinking about those outside projects.

Hundreds of folks looked to the 49th annual Bangor Home Show on Saturday to shop and get advice from local vendors.

More than 200 vendors are on hand at the Cross Insurance Center all weekend.

"These are people really waiting to improve their home. Winter is gone. They're doing projects around the house. They want a licensed insured contractor, somebody they can trust. They want to see the product and feel the product and they can do that right here at the home show," said show promoter, Dean Appleman.

The show runs until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Doors open again at 10 a.m. Sunday.

For more information visit: http://www.homeshows.com/bangor_home_show.html.