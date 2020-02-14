Home security app alerts Canaan woman that someone was in her house, ex-husband arrested

Police say a Canaan woman was alerted this morning by an app on her phone about someone being in her home.

Her ex-husband is now facing numerous charges.

Police say 34-year-old Derek Nickerson of Houlton had left the home before they arrived.

They say he was arrested after he led them on a high speed chase in Skowhegan that reached speeds close 100 miles per hour.

We're told a state police trooper turned Nickerson's car sideways.

The vehicle went up over a snowbank and landed on its side.

Nobody was hurt.

Nickerson is charged with violation of a protection order, eluding police, driving to endanger, and criminal trespass.