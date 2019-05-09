Home damaged, dog saved from in Orono

Multiple crews called in to contend with a fire in Orono Thursday evening..

No one was hurt in the blaze inside a home on Harrison Avenue...

The call went out around 6.

When firefighters arrived they could see fire coming threw the windows.

They say it started in the kitchen and spread to the second floor, but were eventually able to put it out and save the home.

"It will take a lot of rebuilding, but I am sure the house is salvageable," said Orono Fire Captain Joel Sides. "Crews did bring out one dog that was in a kennel in the kitchen area and the dog is doing fine. Once we got the fire knocked down we could see over to the left side of the kitchen the dog. Firefighter Grindle took a kennel and the dog. Moved the dog outside and reunited with the owners."

A portion of Main Street in Orono was shut down for a few hours while firefighters were on scene.