Home Depot helps spruce up Belfast VFW

What started out as a simple trip to Home Depot for Jim Roberts, the Operations Manager for Belfast VFW Post 3108 turned into an opportunity to get some help for his local post.

Ahston Gourley, an assistant manager at the Bangor store helped the post apply for a grant.

Thursday, Gourley, along with other employees, put on their gloves and got to work helping local veterans spruce up the place.

Roberts says, "This building has been in need of a lot of repair for a really long time."

Gourley says, "We came down and took a look at the site, and we thought it was a project that we could get involved in."

Screw by screw and rake by rake, volunteers from local Home Depot locations got to work refurbishing Belfast VFW Post 3108.

Roberts says, "The decks were in desperate need of repair. All three decks. We have some doors being replaced to make it more efficient and make it easier to get in and out."

These much needed repairs aren't just helping out local veterans. They're also helping these veterans help others.

Roberts says, "We provide a lot of services here. We have a food pantry, a pet food pantry, we're doing a lot of things in the community with the schools. This will just help us in our mission of helping our community."

Gourley says, "This is a great opportunity for us to give back to those veterans for their sacrifices and what they've done for our country. This is a small piece of what we can do to try to make their life a little bit better and give back to them."

Roberts says, "This is absolutely incredible. We could not have gotten this done without their help. We were in need of having these projects done, and I'm so grateful that they stepped up and are helping us out."

Home Depot employee volunteers say they will return in the spring to paint and do a few other projects around the building.

The Belfast VFW post will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday.

It will step off at 11 from Belfast Area High School and end at the waterfront.