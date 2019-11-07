Home Care and Hospice Alliance of Maine celebrates annual tea at the Blaine House

The Home Care and Hospice Alliance of Maine held its annual tea at the Blaine House Thursday.

It's an opportunity to honor and celebrate home care and hospice workers.

"These are tireless care givers that go out into the homes and provide the care and to come to the Blaine House once a year in the month of November to celebrate the work that they do is truly an honor," said Laurie Belden, executive director of the Home Care and Hospice Alliance of Maine.

A number of awards are given out every year.

Paul Dupuis of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice took home the Volunteer of the Year Award.

"It's pretty exciting," said Dupuis. "It's exciting and pretty humbling. I don't really like being recognized for the things I do, I'll be honest with you."

November is National Home Care and Hospice Month.