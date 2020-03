Home Care Reimbursement

Maine is considering raising its rates of reimbursement for home care for seniors in the wake of the announcement of the closure of a nonprofit group that has cared for hundreds of people in the state.

Democratic Sen. Shenna Bellows of Manchester has put forward a bill that would increase the reimbursement rates. Bellows says she was motivated to call for the increase when Home Care for Maine of Farmingdale announced that it would close in April.

An attorney for Home Care for Maine said low reimbursement rates from MaineCare prompted the closure.