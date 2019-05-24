Hollywood actor gifts money to Waterville arts center

Ed Harris, known for his roles in movies like Apollo 13 and The Truman Show, has made a $75,000 gift toward the new Paul J. Schupf Art Center.

Harris lived and worked in Waterville during the production of the television movie Empire Falls in 2004.

The donation was pledged in support of the two million dollar capital campaign for the new facility.

"This donation is huge to us." said Shannon Haines, President and CEO of Waterville Creates! "It's obviously a very high profile gift, so it really gives some momentum to our community capital campaign. And in honor of his generosity, we'll be naming the box office of the new facility the Ed Harris box office."

The art center will be the new home of Railroad Square Cinema, Common Street Arts, and a gallery of the Colby Museum of Art.