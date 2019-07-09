Hollywood Casino to host job fair Thursday

If you're looking for a job that involves helping people have fun, the folks at Hollywood Casino in Bangor say you're just what they're looking for!

The casino is hosting a job fair Thursday afternoon from 1 to 6 in the Lancaster Room. You'll find information about the variety of positions they're looking to fill.

Those include jobs in their restaurants, on the gaming floor, and administrative and hotel positions. We're told those who qualify will receive a five hundred dollar signing bonus.

Dan Cashman, Spokesperson for Hollywood Casino, said, "In order to learn about the different possibilities that are here at Hollywood Casino that you might not know about, a job fair is a great place to go. This can be something that is flexible like a second job or maybe looking for a change of career path or maybe something while you go to school."

To learn more about the job fair, visit pngaming.com/careers.