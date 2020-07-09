Hollywood Casino reopening Friday

Hollywood Casino in Bangor is opening back up on Friday.

It's been closed for about four months due to the pandemic.

Up to 200 people at a time will be allowed inside beginning at noon Friday.

The casino floor has been divided into four sections with up to 50 people allowed in each one.

Only slot machines will be operational for now.

Around 250 machines will be running, down from 650 when things were fully open.

"For a little while, temporarily, it's gonna be less social, more gambling," said VP and GM Austin Muchemore. "We're looking for people who want to come play, and then they're going to leave. They're going to find a lot of the things they used to enjoy such as the bars for the poker room or even Hops House temporarily will be closed. Again, we hope in the future when the situation changes, we can reopen them, but for now, it's gambling and gambling only for the most part."

The hope is table games will be able to reopen in the next few weeks.

The casino will close each day from midnight to 9am to be cleaned.

Oxford Casino opened today following similar guidelines.