Hollywood Casino displays 10th annual canned food sculpture

Want to build a snowman?

That's what Hollywood Casino has done, but with cans.

It's their 10th Annual Canned Food Sculpture to benefit those in need.

This edition is an eight foot snowman made up of roughly 2,000 cans.

A bottle of Boylan Orange Soda is used for the nose and dark chocolates substitute coal.

The sculpture is located between the hotel lobby and the restaurants.

General Manager, Austin Muchemore says, "We purchase these cans and then we have our friend Allison put together these fantastic masterpieces and then we display them through the holidays and we hope that it helps raise awareness for the many, many causes and great charities around here doing great work over the holidays."

All the cans from the display are donated to Good Shepherd Food Banks after the holiday season.