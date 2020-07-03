Holidays bring more travelers to Maine, according to Maine State Police

Maine State Police said they are expecting a 20% increase in traffic over the Fourth of July weekend compared to daily traffic this summer.

Despite the projected increase, overall, traffic remains down 20% to 25% compared to last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The increase is due to visitors from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, who are exempt from the state’s quarantine and testing requirements as of Friday.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island are not part of the new exemptions.

State police said even if they pull over drivers from those two states, they will not ask them questions related to COVID-19.

“We’re not being asked to ask specific questions of that nature. We’re handling it like we would of anyone else,” Lt. Erik Baker said.

The jump in traffic was evident Thursday afternoon when the Maine Turnpike Authority issued a heavy traffic alert between the Maine-New Hampshire border and the York Toll Plaza.