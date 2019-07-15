Holiday weekend was a busy one for Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park found itself swamped with tourists and other guests over the July fourth weekend.

More than thirty-five-thousand visitors came to the park on July fifth.

It led to hundreds of radio calls for emergency responses .as well as overcrowded trails and parking.

Christie Anastasia, Public Affairs Specialist for Acadia National Park: "When we go back and look at the busiest days on average and we compare it to this July 5th. It was a thirty three percent increase in visitation. So it was a fairly significant increase."

The park also says more than 600 cars were looking to park at the top of Mount Cadillac.

Parking lot capacity is about 160 vehicles.

