AAA expects Memorial Day travel numbers to be low

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not be issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast due to the pandemic.

Experts suggest fewer people will be out on the roads compared to years past.

Last year, 43 million people traveled for Memorial Day weekend.

This year, mostly due to social distancing, many folks are making the decision to stay home.

However, AAA officials say if you are venturing out this weekend, there are a few things to keep in mind.

"Put your phone away. Limit your radio in highly congested areas so you can be alert if you want to be listening for sirens or horns or even somebody yelling from the sidewalks. Also, keep in mind, especially since there will be people who haven't touched a vehicle in a month or more, you're probably going to want to get it checked if you have any long-distance plans or plans to travel at all,” said Christopher Hill, Spokesperson for AAA.

When travel picks up, again, AAA expects many folks will be taking the great American road trip.

In the meantime, experts say that Americans should heed all official guidelines from the CDC to help decrease the spread of coronavirus.